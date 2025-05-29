Big Sky, Hawthorne collab shapes future generation bike riders

MISSOULA — "Meet the Artist" day took place at Hawthorne Elementary School where the next generation of bike riders could learn to ride a bike in a controlled environment on Wednesday.

Students from Big Sky High School used their art talents to transform the Hawthorne gymnasium into a town for the early literacy students who are learning to ride bikes.

Cynthia Carranza/ MTN News Bicycles for student practice at Hawthorne Elementary

The event made learning how to ride a bike for kids interactive and safe.

"I think it's really good for them [early literacy students] to learn how to ride their bikes while imagining they're in the big world," art student Tracy Sipp said.

The controlled environment allows the students to take breaks as needed with interaction and encouragement coming from the very high school students who painted their town.

"Anytime you're able to, especially in art, put it out to the bigger community and share it, that's where the power and the magic comes in," Big Sky Art Club Advisor Chris South said.