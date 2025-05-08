Montana Morning Headlines: Thursday, May 8, 2025

WESTERN MONTANA NEWS — Here's a look at Western Montana's top news stories for Thursday.

On Tuesday night, Michael Downing was arrested as the suspected leader of an organized burglary ring following a high-risk search warrant executed by the Flathead County Sheriff's Office and Northwest Regional SWAT team in Hungry Horse. Investigators said they linked him to over 15 burglaries targeting vacation homes, with stolen items valued at nearly $1 million. (Read the full story)

Jonathan Drennan-Beck, 30 years old, has been charged with Conspiracy to Commit Deliberate Homicide and Tampering with Evidence in connection with the September shooting death of 67-year-old Ed Loder in Ronan. He is accused of assisting James Lawrence, who already faces homicide charges, in concealing Loder’s body and deleting records. (Read the full story)

Missoula City Council's Budget and Finance Committee received updates Tuesday on various budgets — including $13.5 Million for the Missoula Redevelopment agency, $12.5 Million for Community Planning, $16 million for Parks and Recreation and $56.8 Million for Public Works. Council members also stressed ongoing challenges in infrastructure maintenance including pothole repairs and sewer line replacements. (Read the full story)

