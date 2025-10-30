Montana Morning Headlines: Thursday, October 30, 2025

WESTERN MONTANA — Here's a look at Western Montana's top news stories for Thursday.

Missoula Developer and former Montana Grizzlies Football Player Cole Bergquist announced plans on Wednesday for Higgins Waterfront, a mixed-use development at the former site of the Missoulian building. The project, which would include 80 residences and a 155-room hotel, is now partnered with Boise-based Hawkins development group after previous complications with Utah investor Aaron Wagner — who was indicted last year. (Read the full story)

Missoula County Public Schools is continuing to display Pride flags in classrooms after the city adopted the Pride flag as an official city flag in June — following the passage of Montana laws restricting such displays in government buildings. The district said it's not violating state law because the Pride flag "aligns with requirements" for officially recognized government flags, while Bozeman is also making similar official designations. (Read the full story)

Developers are proposing an open-cut gravel mine that would involve sand and gravel operations off Highway 200 between Johnsrud Fishing Access Site and Bonner. If they move forward with the project, it would go before the Montana Department of Environmental Quality for review and public comment since Missoula County has no jurisdiction over the un-zoned land. (Read the full story)