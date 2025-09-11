Montana Morning Headlines: Thursday, September 11, 2025

WESTERN MONTANA — Here's a look at Western Montana's top news stories for Thursday.

Conservative activist Charlie Kirk was shot and killed Wednesday during a campus event at Utah Valley University in Orem, Utah. Members of Montana's Republican congressional delegation — including Senators Daines and Sheehy, Representatives Downing and Zinke, along with Governor Gianforte, expressed grief over Kirk's death and condemned political violence. (Read the full story)

On Wednesday, the trial of Miles Miller began in Missoula. He's accused of stabbing his mother Terry Miller dozens of times at their shared home in 2023. Prosecutors argue Miller had writings expressing hatred toward his mother, while the defense claims the case was mishandled and that DNA not matching miller was found at the scene. (Read the full story)

The Kalispell Police Department issued a felony warrant for 53-year-old Brian Werner —suspected of vandalizing more than 20 vehicles and firing shots that struck two buildings and one vehicle between late Sunday and early Monday. Werner has not been located and may have left the area after the extensive crime spree. Anyone with information is asked to contact the police. (Read the full story)