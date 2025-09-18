Montana Morning Headlines: Thursday, September 18, 2025

WESTERN MONTANA — Here's a look at Western Montana's top news stories for Thursday.

A person was arrested for attempted deliberate homicide after stabbing a man multiple times near Clinton on Tuesday night. The victim was hospitalized and the suspect was taken into custody without incident after Missoula County Sheriff's Office deputies located the person inside a residence close to where the stabbing occurred. An investigation is ongoing and the suspect's name has not yet been released. (Read the full story)

On Wednesday, Missoula City Council approved an appeal for a demolition permit for the Old Post Hospital at Fort Missoula. The developer originally bought the property in 2019 and wanted to rehabilitate it at first, but said the cost was too large. The Historic Preservation Commission had denied the demolition permit, but the developer objected and appealed to city council, which voted 7-1 to approve it. (Read the full story)

Northwest Montana United Way has transformed the old Gateway West Mall into a non-profit campus that now houses 22 organizations at discounted rent rates. They celebrated 10 years since the purchase of the property this week. (Read the full story)