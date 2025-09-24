Missing boater's body believed recovered from Flathead Lake

POLSON — The body of a man who has been missing since July is believed to have been recovered on Wednesday from Flathead Lake.

The remains of 58-year-old James Dominguez of Cheyenne, Wyoming, are believed to have been found in an area north of Matterhorn Point, according to the Lake County Sheriff's Office.

Lake County Sheriff Don Bell reported the recovery was made possible by Ralston Underwater Search and Recovery of Idaho.

Lake County Search and Rescue

Dominguez was presumed to have drowned on July 15 after a specialized rowboat he was in capsized during a storm on Flathead Lake.

The body has been taken to the State Medical Examiner's Office for an autopsy.

