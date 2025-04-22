Montana Morning Headlines: Tuesday, April 22, 2025

MISSOULA — Here's a quick look at Western Montana's top news stories for Tuesday.

A Missoula District Court judge extended a temporary restraining order against Montana House Bill 121, which requires individuals to use bathrooms corresponding to their sex assigned at birth. The ACLU of Montana argues that the bill discriminates against transgender people, while the state contends the bill is necessary to protect women and girls — although they could not provide evidence of any incidents involving transgender individuals in bathrooms. (Read the full story)

Temporary restraining order extended against transgender bathroom bill

Missoula leaders gathered on Monday to discuss the community's current state and future outlook during the annual State of the Community event. Key priorities included addressing rising living costs through a new housing task force, tackling climate change by achieving 100% clean electricity by 2030 and keeping the University of Montana's growth steady — despite national declines in enrollment. (Read the full story)

Local action, local impact: Missoula leaders host State of the Community 2025

A Missoula woman, Cathryn Raan, is participating in the Wildbiome Project by eating only foraged and hunted foods for three months. Having lost over 10 pounds in the first two weeks, she is just one of two Americans involved in the project, which includes over 100 participants worldwide. Raan emphasizes the health benefits of wild diets and encourages others to connect with food sources and the land. (Read the full story)