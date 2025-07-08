Montana Morning Headlines: Tuesday, July 8, 2025

WESTERN MONTANA — Here's a look at Western Montana's top news stories for Tuesday.

On Sunday, multiple agencies successfully rescued three people who fell into a gorge at Glacier National Park's Avalanche Lake area — with one victim airlifted to a hospital and the others transported by ambulance. Whitefish Fire Department officials praised the effective teamwork among the first responders. (Read the full story)

On June 27, 72-year-old Kyle Geyer became trapped under her lawn mower for four hours after it flipped over on a cliff-side above Flathead Lake. Unable to call for help, she managed to raise one arm, which caught the attention of 14-year-olds Danny Fehr and Channing Thomson — who were fortunate to be fishing nearby. They saw her distress and sought help immediatley, leading to her eventual rescue. (Read the full story)

Saturday marks the start of Missoula’s fifth annual “Wildfire Smoke Ready Week" — aimed at preparing the community for possible wildfire smoke this season. Activities will include information booths at local events, including the Missoula Farmers' Market, where residents can learn about air quality and other protective measures. (Read the full story)