Montana Morning Headlines: Tuesday, June 10, 2025

WESTERN MONTANA — Here's a look at Western Montana's top news stories for Tuesday.

An 85-year-old Missoula man died in a fatal crash on Highway 93 between Missoula and Lolo on Monday morning. The man, the driver of a Toyota 4 Runner, was attempting to turn north onto Highway 93 from Hayes Creek Road just before 10:00 a.m. — when a Toyota truck driven by a 45-year-old Missoula man traveling southbound was unable to avoid the crash and struck the 4 Runner. (Read the full story)

With wildfire season in full swing, mitigation techniques were at top of mind at City Club Missoula on Monday. Because Missoula homes are largely built out of wood and located in urban areas, officials stress that educating homeowners on mitigation techniques is the best option in preventing a similar disaster to the LA wildfires. (Read the full story)

Local artist Madison Perrins is currently working on a mural titled “Alive with the Land” on Worden’s Market in Downtown Missoula, inspired by local landscapes and the market's wine offerings. Supported by the Missoula Downtown Foundation’s Arts and Culture Impact Grant, Perrins expects the mural to be completed in two weeks. (Read the full story)