Montana Morning Headlines: Tuesday, May 20, 2025

WESTERN MONTANA — Here's a look at Western Montana's top news stories for Tuesday.

Missoula City Council approved several measures Monday night, including a nightly hotel fee increase from $2 to $4, the adoption of a houseless strategy and an $8.5 million project for Garden City Compost. Council members also addressed a new Montana law allowing fines of up to $500 for urban camping — stating it would not impact the city's existing ordinance. (Read the full story)

Glacier National Park crews are currently working to clear Going-to-the-Sun Road for the summer, facing challenges such as avalanches and rock falls. Although an opening date has not been set, the iconic road typically opens by mid-June. (Read the full story)

Missoula's Iron Griz restaurant opens today for the summer season, serving fresh garden-to-table food with a menu featuring seasonal items like tacos and Korean fried chicken. General Manager Jesse Harvkey highlighted the restaurant's commitment to sustainability and local sourcing, mentioning that a dedicated gardener ensures fresh ingredients are grown steps away from the dining area. (Read the full story)