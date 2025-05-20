Missoula Parks & Recreation seeks feedback on master plan draft

MISSOULA — Do you have thoughts about Missoula’s parks, trails and outdoor spaces? Missoula Parks & Recreation wants to hear them, as it plans for the future of our city’s parks.

Monday, the department held an open house, listening to feedback on a draft of a master plan for 2040 released last week. This was just one of many opportunities to share thought on the plan.

“Please come out, come down, go online and share with us your greatest, grandest vision,“ said Donna Gaukler, director of City of Missoula Parks & Recreation.

On Friday, the department shared a draft of the Parks, Recreation, Open Spaces and Trails (PROST) 2040 Master Plan with the public.

“It's really a visionary plan for what our community members would like to see the Parks and Recreation systems and services become in their future and how we get there,” Gaukler said.

This draft came after two years of hearing ideas from the public, along with surveys and data collection.

“People in Missoula use their parks more than the typical person, so much higher use on a national average,” Gaukler said. “91% of folks would like to see well maintained and safe parks, 90% would like to see a walkable neighborhood. 87% support clean air, clean water.”

The department took all that data and feedback and crafted the new master plan draft. Once the draft is finalized and approved, they will use to guide the next 15 years of parks priorities.

“Any time 91% or 90% of a community can agree on anything, that's pretty huge when you think about how divisive things have become,” Gaukler said. “A lot of fun things that we can do in parks that help all community members have that sense of place, have that sense of belonging and can really engage with their community through that natural environment in the way we play. There's nothing like play to get to know each other.”

The department hosed an open house Monday evening to hear feedback on the draft. But, do not fret if you missed it.

You can check out the plan and comment online until noon on June 3rd. The department is also hosting meetings and sessions throughout the city until the deadline. After collecting all the feedback, the plan will go before city boards and City Council.

Gaukler told MTN that the department is all ears for all comments.

“What we'll be doing for the next several days is just deep listening,” she said. “If anything should reflect those who live here, it should be their parks. It should be their open spaces, their trails and their recreation programs and services in the natural environment that we all cherish.”