Iron Griz reopening, ready for summer season

MISSOULA — Open from May to August, the Iron Griz restaurant is a day away from serving customers fresh, garden-to-table food in 2025.

The food that's grown in a garden on South Avenue doesn't have a long journey to get to a plate. In fact, it's just a few steps over to the Iron Griz.

“I feel like that's just part of Missoula and the culture around here keeping things sustainable," General Manager Jesse Harvkey told MTN.

The Iron Griz used to be open year-round.

“We were really hoping that the snow out here and the cross-country skiing that they do on the course was going to be something that would really draw people in. But that year it like barely snowed," Harvkey explained.

With more frequent activity in the area during warmer months, hours shifted to the summer. Plus, they say dining on the patio with views of the University of Montana Golf Course is above par.

“Maybe being not open year-round isn't ideal for everyone. It's not ideal for me either, but it almost makes it more special," Harvkey said.

This summer, there are some new additions to the menu.

“Some new tacos and like a Korean fried chicken sandwich, but also like just a lot of handhelds and lunch style food, sandwiches, salads, keeping it pretty like summery, pretty fresh," Harvkey explained.

Many dishes have greens grown almost right outside the Iron Griz's doorstep.

“We have a full-time gardener and she has a whole crew. They're out there every day. They've got everything essentially planted, lots of vegetables," Harvkey said.

By partnering with the University of Montana, Treasure State-made food heads right into the dining halls.

"The restaurant itself is 100% affiliated with campus dining," Harvkey said. "She supplies not just the restaurant but like the lodge and catering, and multiple departments on campus.”

With summer 2025 just getting started, the Iron Griz team is ready to open their doors for the first time since August of last year.

“I’ve had the phone ringing off the hook even prior to opening, you know, people are wondering when we're opening and constantly in my emails and calling the restaurant, and I think people are really excited for it and so am I," Harvkey said.