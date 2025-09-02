Montana Morning Headlines: Tuesday, September 2, 2025

MISSOULA - Here's a look at Western Montana's top news stories for Tuesday.

A 21-year-old man from Missoula died after two motorcycles collided outside of Clinton on Sunday evening. The motorcycles, which were headed in opposite directions, collided on Kendall Creek Road around 9:10 p.m.. The other motorcyclist, a 23-year-old man from Clinton, was injured in the crash. Alcohol is a suspected factor in the crash, according to the Montana Highway Patrol. (Read the full story)

Motorcyclist dies in crash near Clinton

After Humanities Montana lost all of its federal funding when the National Endowment for the Humanities terminated its support, the non-profit was forced to lay off four of six staff members since federal funds made up 90% of its budget. Despite the devastating cuts, Executive Director Jill Baker said they'll continue serving Montana communities. (Read the full story)

Humanities Montana continues with their mission after losing federal funding

The historic Kalispell Train Depot, built in 1892, is finally getting its much-needed roof replacement after the city received a $150,000 Montana Historical Preservation Grant in June. Now, the total $215,000 project is officially underway. (Read the full story)