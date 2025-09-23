Montana Morning Headlines: Tuesday, September 23, 2025

WESTERN MONTANA — Here's a look at Western Montana's top news stories for Tuesday.

A federal investigation into a 2023 train derailment, that sent 10 cars into the Yellowstone River, found the 115-year-old bridge was structurally sound — contradicting Montana Rail Link's theory that a broken rail weld caused the accident. Two years later, the Federal Railroad Administration's 483-page report offers no clear cause for the derailment that spilled 419,000 pounds of asphalt and 12,000 gallons of molten silver into the river near Reed Point. (Read the full story)

No parking is allowed while construction crews work on building a new parking area at the Duncan Drive trailhead in the Rattlesnake. The project, expected to last until mid-October, will establish specific parking spots and improve safety. The trail remains open, but users should walk, bike or use alternate access points like Lincolnwood and the main Rattlesnake trailhead. (Read the full story)

The Northwest Montana Job and Opportunity Fair returns to the Flathead County Fairgrounds on Wednesday. With nearly 70 employers looking for job seekers, there's jobs available and applicable for all attendees. The job fair, free and open to the public from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m., will also feature a dedicated veterans' resource area. (Read the full story)