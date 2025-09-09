Montana Morning Headlines: Tuesday, September 9, 2025

Here's a quick look at the top stories for Western Montana this Tuesday.

Today is Election Day for the Missoula Municipal Primary election.

There are three candidates on the ballot for Mayor; Andrea Davis, Brandi Atanasoff, and Shawn Knopp. There are also three city council ward positions available.

It is a mail-only election, and there are three places available for drop-off: The Elections Center, 140 N. Russell St. (Building B), 2385 Flynn Lane (Hellgate Elementary Baseball Fields) and on South Russell St. between the fairgrounds and YMCA. (Read the full story)

The woman who was found in an irrigation ditch last week was identified as 38-year-old Leah C. Hartley from California. Missoula Police found her body on September 3rd just after eight in the morning.

MPD are continuing to investigate and are treating the death as a homicide until proven otherwise. (Read the full story)

Two brothers from Arlee are currently in the process of filming a documentary about one of the most beautiful roads in the state. Jordan and Logan Lefler are the filmmakers behind "Journey to the Sun" showing the beauty of the Going-to-the-Sun Road.

They've spent over 600 hours in Glacier National Park filming, and plan to have the film ready for festivals this upcoming spring. (Read the full story)