Montana Morning Headlines: Wednesday, April 30, 2025

MISSOULA — Here's a quick look at Western Montana's top news stories for Wednesday.

The Invasive Species Action Network hosted a re-homing event at the University of Montana on Tuesday to find new homes for aquatic pets, highlighting their "Don’t Let it Loose" campaign. Aimed at preventing pets from being released into local waterways, the event successfully re-homed around 20 pets — including turtles and a goldfish named Murphy. (Read the full story)

Missoula County Public Works held an open house at Lolo School on Tuesday to discuss plans for upgrading the aging sewer system, which requires $7.5 million to meet DEQ compliance and an additional $1.6 million to increase capacity. Residents expressed concerns about a proposed $30 monthly rate increase to fund the improvements, but the county said it make a decision by the end of July — allowing residents the opportunity to voice their concerns. (Read the full story)

Columbia Falls’ Deer Park School is seeking voter approval for a $4 million bond to replace aging and overcrowded buildings to enhance safety and learning for its 170 students. If the bond is approved, homeowners with a taxable value of $300,000 would see an estimated annual tax increase of around $243. (Read the full story)