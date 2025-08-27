Montana Morning Headlines: Wednesday, August 27, 2025

WESTERN MONTANA — Here's a look at Western Montana's top news stories for Wednesday.

A Life Flight helicopter from Missoula crashed in a Lincoln parking lot while attempting to land to pick up a patient early Tuesday morning. No patients were on board and three crew members escaped without injuries. The cause of the crash is under investigation by federal authorities. (Read the full story)

Andrew Sullivan, 20, is facing a negligent homicide charge after a crash killed a 17-year-old girl who was ejected from his truck near Whitefish on Saturday. Authorities said Sullivan, who had been previously cited for DUI, had a blood alcohol level of .057 and is being held on $250,000 bond. His arraignment is set for Sept. 4. (Read the full story)

School is back in session at Deer Park School, the oldest school in Flathead County, with 175 students starting classes on Tuesday. Parents shared excitement and a few nerves as they dropped off their kids for the new year. (Read the full story)