Montana Morning Headlines: Wednesday, January 28, 2026

WESTERN MONTANA — Here's a look at Western Montana's top news stories for Wednesday.

Two Montana Motor Carrier Services officers saved an unconscious couple found in a snowbank near I-90's De Borgia exit after responding to a radio call from their Haugan weigh station. Corporals Emily Verbanac and Megan Vinyard worked with Mineral County Sheriff's deputies to successfully break the car window, administer Narcan and perform CPR. (Read the full story)

After closing nearly six months ago, the former Johnson Street shelter property is being deconstructed with 95 to 99% of the materials being reused for future redevelopment. Looking ahead to the future, Missoula's Redevelopment Agency is now seeking a master developer for the eight-acre site near the MRL Rail Link Park. (Read the full story)

Transportation officials are expediting replacement of a Farm to Market Road bridge over Libby Creek that was wiped out by flooding in December. Now, the Montana Department of Transportation is asking for public input on the project to build a longer and wider bridge with upgraded approaches. (Read the full story)