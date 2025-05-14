Montana Morning Headlines: Wednesday, May 14, 2025

MISSOULA — Here's a look at Western Montana's top news stories for Wednesday.

This spring, the City of Missoula is working on replacing aging water mains that are nearly 100 years old — which is causing significant leakage. City Engineer for Utilities Andy Schultz said that about 50% of the water pumped leaks back into the aquifer, but recent efforts have reduced leakage by 18%. Funding for these replacements comes from water utility fees instead of tax dollars. (Read the full story)

Missoula officials have launched a campaign to raise $500,000 to upgrade the Caras Park canopy and pavilion, which have safety issues and require new paint due to corrosion. With $270,000 already raised, construction is set to begin this fall and is expected to be completed by spring 2026.(Read the full story)

Since 2017, two teachers have been running River City Brews in Missoula — offering relaxed river trips and leisurely experiences on the water. Owner Jared Forsythe noted that their boats, designed as floating picnic benches, serve coffee, soda, lemonade and local beers while providing scenic views and historical insights on the Blackfoot and Clark Fork rivers. (Read the full story)