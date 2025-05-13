River City Brews offers summertime sipping adventures on the water

BONNER — When the summer heats up, many Missoulians trade being on land for the river.

If that sounds like you, there's an adventure opportunity available with River City Brews.

“Especially this time of the year, get on the river and show people what Missoula looks like and is all about," River City Brews owner Jared Forsythe said.

A pair of public school teachers bought River City Brews to expand offerings through their company, Adventure Missoula.

“We've been running whitewater rafting trips down the Alberton Gorge for 20 years and also doing fishing trips on the local rivers," Forsythe explained.

While rapids get the blood pumping, those might not be the idea everyone has for their river trip.

“A lot of people are kind of gravitating towards something a little bit more relaxed," Forsythe offered.

To add that type of experience, River City Brews boats, which fit either eight or 12 people, are more like floating picnic benches.

“What we're doing is we're selling rafting trips, and the brews stand for coffee, soda. We're also doing lemonade with some raspberries that we pick out of our garden, and then we also offer local beers from some of the breweries," Forsythe detailed.

Plus, a new addition to the fleet is coming soon.

“We have the Frenchtown High School metal shops, they're building us a brand new metal frame. So, it was a perfect fit to add it to our lineup," Forsythe said.

While participants relax and ride, they can enjoy the scenic beauty of the Blackfoot River or the Clark Fork River.

“The cool thing about the Blackfoot is we're going to see a lot of scenery and then also we're going to go through downtown Missoula and tell people about the history of the campus and all of the old logging," Forsythe said.

Click here to learn more about River City Brews.