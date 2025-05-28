Montana Morning Headlines: Wednesday, May 28, 2025

WESTERN MONTANA — Here's a look at Western Montana's top news stories for Wednesday.

A woman who went missing while swimming in the Bitterroot River near the Maclay recreation area on Saturday has been found dead. Rescue teams reported that she became fatigued while attempting to swim across the river and was swept away before assistance could reach her. Her name has not yet been released. (Read the full story)

Yanbin Bao, the former owner of the illicit Soul Massage business in Missoula, was sentenced to just under ten years in prison on Tuesday — after being convicted of multiple counts of sex and labor trafficking involving three victims. (Read the full story)

A new Montana law will provide $6 million in low-interest loans to encourage the opening of new wood products facilities — potentially revitalizing areas like Seeley Lake where Pyramid Mountain Lumber recently closed due to issues with profitability and labor. (Read the full story)