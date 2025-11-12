Montana Morning Headlines: Wednesday, November 12, 2025

WESTERN MONTANA — Here's a look at Western Montana's top news stories for Wednesday.

Missoula signed a $211,000 contract to support The Poverello Center's Homeless Outreach Team, with the city coordinating housing efforts while Poverello takes the lead on outreach efforts. The city is also working on building a landlord engagement program to connect property owners with people seeking housing. (Read the full story)

Mighty Dog Roofing donated a free roof to Marine Veteran Cliff Martin and his wife Kathleen on Veterans Day — marking the company's fourth year of providing the service to former service members. The couple, who has been married for 58 years, had been worried about getting their roof repaired before winter until Mighty Dog stepped in with donated labor and a new roof. (Read the full story)

Peterson Elementary students packed their gymnasium to honor veterans on Tuesday in Kalispell. Fourth-graders collected winter clothing, food and handmade artwork to give to residents at the Columbia Falls Veterans Home — and last week, residents read stories to the students about what it means to be a veteran. (Read the full story)