Montana Morning Headlines: Wednesday, September 24, 2025

WESTERN MONTANA — Here's a look at Western Montana's top news stories for Wednesday.

A local family has permanently protected 52 acres of forested property west of Whitefish through a conservation easement with Flathead Land Trust. By protecting the land, they're also preserving creek habitat that's home to black bear, elk, white-tailed deer and bird species. The property, assembled since the 1970s from a 1920s homestead, will remain in family ownership but can't be further developed. (Read the full story)

The Missoula Redevelopment Agency is conducting a feasibility study for an ice ribbon skating track at Caras Park, which would act as a linear skating path rather than a traditional circular rink. The study will begin early next year to determine optimal placement and explore amenities like food trucks, hot cocoa stands and fire pits. A construction timeline has not yet been established. (Read the full story)

Thomson Falls' 11-year-old Nico has turned his mullet into more than a hairstyle — it's his path to confidence in the USA Mullet Championships. His mother Meikele Lee, a local cosmetologist and author, wrote their story into her sixth book "Big Sky Flo" to inspire other families navigating sensory needs while helping kids feel safe being themselves. (Read the full story)