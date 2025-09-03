Montana Morning Headlines: Wednesday, September 3, 2025

MISSOULA - Here's a look at Western Montana's top news stories for Wednesday.

The Missoula Police Department is investigating a dog injury reported in the Rattlesnake on Saturday. Police responded to the 2600 block of Raymond Avenue near Tom Green Memorial Park shortly after 5 p.m.. The dog suffered an injury to its side, but an emergency vet couldn't determine the cause. MPD provided no other details about the ongoing investigation. (Read the full story)

The Trump Administration has proposed repealing the 2001 Roadless Rule that protects 61 million acres and Montana's national forests from new road construction. The public can comment on the proposal until Sept. 19, with forest managers divided on whether expanding access is necessary given current logging practices. (Read the full story)

The University of Montana Grizzlies named redshirt sophomore Keali'i Ah Yat as the starting quarterback for Saturday's season opener against Central Washington. Ah Yat, who split time last season with Logan Fife, has thrown for eight touchdowns and rushed for seven more in his Grizzlies career. (Read the full story)