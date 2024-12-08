On Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day over 800 flags retired

MISSOULA — In Missoula, flags were retired during a ceremony to remember the over two thousand service members that were killed during the pearl harbor attack in 1941.

Led by American Legion Post 27 this is an event that the Legion puts on every year, retiring tattered flags during a flag retiring ceremony. Susan Reneau the organizer of the flag retirement ceremony says that this is a significant day in the history of the United States.

This is a significant day, and we need to honor the people that died and were injured that day, and to honor them, we are properly retiring about 800 flags that have been flown over Missoula and the Bitterroot for the last year. We do this once a year, and this is through the American Legion Post 27,” Reneau said.

The ashes of the flags will be given to the Western Montana cemetery in a box to be buried with a veteran who has passed away. If you have a flag that needs to be retired, you can give the flag to VFW post on main street in Missoula or you can drop at the American legion. Any VFW post or American Legion can accept flags to be retired.

“Flags are not garbage, so we are not throwing them away. We are actually honoring them for the symbol that they represent, which is our country. So once these flags are retired, parentheses put into a burn barrel, their ashes are going to be given in a box. Believe it or not, all of these flags are going to whittle down to a little box, and we're going to give it to Western Montana State Veterans Cemetery to be buried with a near future veteran that is being buried there,” Reneau said.