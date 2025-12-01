Ovando man dies in Highway 200 crash

MISSOULA — One person died and one person was injured in a Saturday afternoon crash near Ovando.

The Montana Highway Patrol reports the incident happened on Montana Highway 200 near mile marker 52 shortly after 12:30 p.m.

The male victim from Ovando, whose age has not been released, was heading eastbound on Highway 200 when road conditions caused his vehicle to lose traction.

The Jeep Wagoneer then crossed into the westbound lane of the road and crashed head-on into a pickup truck being driven by an 18-year-old male from Oregon.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene. An 18-year-old female passenger in the pickup truck was injured in the crash and taken to a Helena hospital.

Speed is suspected to have been a factor in the fatal crash, which remains under investigation.