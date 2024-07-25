Over 500 calls taken by Ravalli County dispatch during storm

RAVALLI COUNTY — In a press release from the Ravalli County Sheriff's Office, three new fires broke out on the west side and north end of the county.

The largest fire that is seen is in the North Kooteni Creek area which is visible from the floor. Other fires are in the Bass Creek and Joshua Creek areas. The Forest Service is responding to all of these fires. Not much information is available but will be updated when more information comes.

The Ravalli County 911 Center and Fire Dispatch received over 500 calls for services during the storm.