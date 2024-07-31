Polson Police Department issues phone scam warning

POLSON — A phone scam is being reported in Polson

Polson Chief of Police George Simpson says several residents have reported receiving phone calls this week from a scammer identifying himself as a police officer.

The person identifies himself as Lieutenant Michael Williams, badge number 57480 and tells callers that he is a law enforcement officer and that the person has missed a court date.

The scammer then requests they pay a fee or fine and if they do not pay, they will be arrested. In some instances, he even emailed false paperwork and a bogus arrest warrant.

Chief Simpson notes that the Polson Police Department and all law enforcement in the Mission Valley will never contact anyone via phone or email requesting money.

Anyone who receives a call from the scammer should contact the Polson Police Department non-emergency line at 406-883-7301 to report the incident.