Road work improvements, delays ahead on Highway 93 North

ST. IGNATIUS — If you are heading north on Highway 93, you have probably noticed traffic control signs suggesting alternate routes. You might want to consider taking the detour as new work is underway near Post Creek Hill in St. Ignatius that could possibly delay your travel plans.

Over the years, Highway 93 North has become a heavily trafficked route with visitors, new residents and wildlife. The two-way highway is in need of improvement and thanks to a grant awarded to the Confederated Salish and Kootenai Tribes, your trip could soon be a little safer with help from the Montana Department of Transportation.

Paul Wadsworth co-owns Wadsworth Manufacturing along Highway 93 and Dublin Gulch Road.

“If you’re driving a tractor, you can’t get on that road and it’s scary," he said. "You’re going 15 miles an hour and you got people passing you at 70."

He has seen the route change over the years, and with the recent grant, more changes are in store. The grant will be used to fund several safety projects like an extended bridge and wildlife crossings.

John Schmidt is the construction engineer for MDT for Missoula and Kalispell. He said the project's overall goal is to widen the roadway and incorporate wider shoulders along with adding a northbound truck climbing lane on Post Creek Hill.

"Upgrade the bridge at Post Creek, to help facilitate wildlife passage under the highway," he said. "And then we'll also be adding a shared use path, to help support the pedestrians and cyclists in the corridor.”

Although construction will not begin until 2027, the initial stages like drilling and testing soil started this week. A detour will be in place to avoid a one-lane closure, but that doesn't mean you won't experience some delays.

“We just ask people to really pay attention, while they're driving anywhere, but especially in construction zones and keeping an eye out for what's happening,” Schmidt said.

Locals like Paul say they understand that change needs to happen.

“This road is way too small for the amount of traffic it gets," he said. "I’d kind of like to see a bigger road that will carry them through here faster."