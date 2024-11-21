Saint Ignatius students set their sights on careers in the aviation industry

SAINT IGNATIUS — Students of an aviation class are getting a bird’s-eye view of what’s possible in the skies above the Mission Valley.

They’re not just taking a ride in the sky; they are immersing themselves in the experience of flying, thanks to new in-class flight simulators.

“When a student is engaging with the simulator, it should be like flying a real plane. We can do all sorts of things with the simulator. A lot of pilot training uses simulators first before actually flying a plane," Saint Ignatius High School STEAM instructor Michelle Toler explained.

The initiative is supported by the Montana Advanced Opportunities grant, a state-funded program providing students with enhanced educational opportunities.

Jill Vallyer/MTN News Mission High School in Saint Ignatius aims to break down the cost barrier for students interested in aviation careers.

Mission High School aims to break down the cost barrier for students interested in aviation careers, paving the way for a multitude of job opportunities.

Senior Joel Wanberg is particularly enthusiastic about the program.

“I love it. Being on the SIM is one of my favorite things to do during the day. It’s interesting to learn how to fly the plane, and I’m excited to see what the later programs will do.”

Aspiring to be a drone pilot, Joel, along with co-pilot Gregory Schimmel, navigates a Cessna on the simulator, managing checklists and teamwork to control the plane.

The students also benefit from interactions with local volunteer pilots in the Mission Valley.

Jill Valley/MTN News An initiative at Mission High School supported by the Montana Advanced Opportunities grant provides students with enhanced educational opportunities.

“It’s freedom and a level of responsibility that I can’t quite describe," one of the pilots Stacey Thoft Plimmer told MTN. "It goes into why you want to be a pilot. It’s the mental part of it, which is incredibly important. I think it makes you a better person all the way around.”

The program covers the history of aviation comprehensively.

Michelle Toler shares insights on how figures like the Wright brothers and even Indigenous people have shaped modern aviation, alongside influences from Greek mythology.

Through early exposure and hands-on experience, students can explore aviation careers while still in high school.

“When we talk about career readiness, our students can work and earn certifications before they graduate high school. It’s entry-level, but it’s a foot in the door for a career, not just a job," Toler explained.