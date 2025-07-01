Sen. Sheehy lists Flathead Lake estate for $10.25 million

POLSON — Senator Tim Sheehy's seven-acre estate on Flathead Lake is now on the market for $10 million dollars.

The property, known as “Bird Point,” is on a private peninsula in Polson Bay.

The estate includes a five-bedroom house, a guest house, guest cabin and about 2,400 feet of Flathead Lake shoreline. Senator Sheehy and his wife Carmen bought the property in 2022.

The property is listed with Bozeman-based brokerage Connery & Co. and Whitefish’s PureWest Real Estate.

In a statement provided to MTN News, the brokers described it as a unique find on the lake.

“There are only so many seats in the front row—and Bird Point is one of them,” said Bryce Connery, the listing broker with Connery & Co. “A private peninsula on iconic Flathead Lake represents a rare offering—especially at a time when Montana is experiencing unprecedented demand for premier properties. It’s exactly the kind of opportunity today’s high-end buyers are searching for. As Montana draws national attention and towns like Bozeman and Whitefish continue to define high-end mountain living, Flathead Lake is quickly emerging as the next great destination. This property feels like Lake Tahoe twenty years ago—before it was discovered.”

“I grew up on Flathead Lake and have watched it evolve into one of the most sought-after lake destinations in the west,” said PureWest Real Estate’s Sean Averill. “We’re seeing unprecedented interest in waterfront properties, but Bird Point stands apart. It’s the only fully private peninsula on the lake—no shared ownership, no outside traffic—just end-of-the-road seclusion with iconic Mission Mountain views. There’s nothing else like it.”

MTN News has reached out to Sheehy's office for a statement on the listing.