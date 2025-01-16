Senate Bill naming Libby bridge after fallen soldier signed into law

Watch Now
Gov. Greg Gianforte has signed a bill naming a bridge that crosses the Kootenai River in Libby after a fallen Vietnam soldier into law.
The bridge will now be named after Staff Seargent Arthur Rambo, a Libby native who was awarded the Silver Star posthumously for his efforts to save his crew members' lives before being tragically killed in 1969.
In a statement on X — Governor Gianforte said, “Honored to help pay tribute to the late Staff Sergeant Arthur J. Rambo alongside his family and friends. Through the dedication of the Libby bridge, we recognize Artie, and all fallen heroes, for their life of service.”

The memorial will have plaques or signs on each side of the bridge.

The Montana Department of Transportation has put away funds to cover the costs.

More information on the life of Arthur Rambo can be found here.

