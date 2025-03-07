Some AIS watercraft inspection stations to open this weekend in Montana

HELENA — State wildlife officials are planning to open three watercraft inspection stations this weekend.

The aquatic invasive species (AIS) stations near Ravalli, Anaocnda and Dillon will open on Saturday, March 8.

Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks (FWP) is reminding all boat owners coming to Montana that their vessel must be inspected for AIS at a Montana watercraft inspection station prior to launch.

"Watercraft inspection stations are Montana’s first line of defense to prevent the movement of AIS, which can have devastating impacts on Montana waterways, a news release states.

AIS are plants, animals or pathogens that are not native to Montana and can cause harm to the environment and economy.

FWP notes that AIS are often introduced accidentally.

A total of 17 watercraft inspection stations will operate around the state this year.

Additional information from FWP:

Boat owners should ensure their watercraft, trailers and gear are clean, drained and dry before transporting them, and they need to be aware of Montana’s inspection rules:



All watercraft coming into Montana from out of state must be inspected prior to launching.

All watercraft traveling west across the Continental Divide into the Columbia River Basin must be inspected prior to launching.

Anyone transporting watercraft must stop at all open watercraft inspection stations they encounter.

And all boaters are reminded to always clean, drain and dry their boat, live wells, anchors, boots and gear when leaving the water.

Additional information about aquatic invasive species can be found here.

