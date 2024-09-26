Storms knock out power to thousands in Northwest Montana

KALISPELL — Severe thunderstorms that rolled across Lincoln County on Wednesday resulted in thousands of people losing their power.

Flathead Electric Cooperative (FEC) was reporting nearly 6,700 members were without power in and around Libby as of Thursday morning.

FEC reports the Bonneville Power Administration (BPA) — which supplies the power for FEC — was impacted by the storms, resulting in power outages.

According to a social media post, the power is unlikely to be restored in the Libby area before 12 p.m. on Thursday.

The latest FEC power outage information can be found at https://outage.flathead.coop:8181/.

Northern Lights Electric Cooperative (NLI) — which also supplies power to parts of Northwest Montana — was also reporting several power outages.

Thousands of NLI members were without power on Thursday morning between Thompson Falls and Yaak.

The latest NLI power outage information can be found at https://publicweb.nli.coop/