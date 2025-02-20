Trout Creek school closed again due to methane gas

TROUT CREEK — Classes are canceled on Friday, Feb. 21, 2025, at Trout Creek School due to a methane gas issue that has persisted at the school this week.

The school stated on social media that Missoula Regional Hazmat will be returning Friday to test the air.

The school was evacuated on Tuesday, Feb. 18 due to an odd odor and throughout the week, a plumbing company has been at the school trying to fix the problem.

The school said on Thursday that because methane was still in the building, classes were canceled for Friday.

The school said they will post the results from Missoula Hazmat's findings on their Facebook page as soon as they are available.