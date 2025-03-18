Trout Creek woman dies in Highway 200 crash

MISSOULA — A woman died over the weekend in a one-vehicle crash in Sanders County.

The Montana Highway Patrol reports the crash happened on Montana Highway 200 outside of Noxon shortly after 8:45 a.m. on Saturday.

The Lincoln Town Car was westbound on snow-covered roads when the driver missed a curve and slid off the road. The car then hit a guardrail, went into a ditch, rolled over and hit a tree.

The victim — a 72-year-old woman from Trout Creek — was pronounced dead at the scene. The 73-year-old male driver was hurt in the crash and taken to an Idaho hospital.

MHP reports the driver was traveling too fast for the road conditions when the crash occurred.

The name of the victim has not been released.