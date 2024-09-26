UPDATE: Power outages cancel classes in Libby and Troy

UPDATE: 9:20 a.m. - September 26, 2024
Libby High School called off classes and scheduled home sporting events on Thursday due to a power outage.
Troy school officials say there is no school on Thursday due to a widespread power outage caused by a storm on Wednesday.
A social media post states school, field trips, and junior high volleyball have been canceled for Thursday, September 26 due to a lack of power.
More local news from KPAX
-
Storms knock out power to thousands in Northwest Montana
-
Juvenile arrested after Superior High School shooting threat
-
Northwest Montana Job fair provides one-stop shop for veteran services and jobs
-
Climate Smart Missoula getting ready for annual climate solutions week and expo
-
Whitefish community mourns loss of beloved school crossing guard
-
Caras Park construction underway for new riverfront access in downtown Missoula