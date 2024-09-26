Watch Now
UPDATE: Power outages cancel classes in Libby and Troy

UPDATE: 9:20 a.m. - September 26, 2024

Libby High School called off classes and scheduled home sporting events on Thursday due to a power outage.

Troy school officials say there is no school on Thursday due to a widespread power outage caused by a storm on Wednesday.

A social media post states school, field trips, and junior high volleyball have been canceled for Thursday, September 26 due to a lack of power.

