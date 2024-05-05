Watch Now
Volunteers sought for Wild Horse Island trail maintenance project

Posted at 7:21 PM, May 04, 2024
KALISPELL — State wildlife officials are looking for volunteers to help out with a trail maintenance project that will take place on Wild Horse Island on Flathead Lake later this month.

Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks (FWP) is planning to spend a half-day on the island completing general maintenance of the state park's trail system on Saturday, May 11.

Boats will launch from the Big Arm Unit of Flathead Lake State Park at 10 a.m. and return around 3 p.m. You can sign up for the trail project by calling 406-837-3041; space is limited.

FWP will provide transportation to the island, tools, extra water, and snacks.

A news release notes that the island has limited amenities, including one vault latrine toilet where the work will start. Cell service will be limited as well.

Volunteers will need to have sturdy closed-toed shoes, long pants, weather-appropriate clothing, plenty of water, and snacks or a pack lunch.

FWP notes that anyone taking part in the project should be prepared to hike two to three miles.

Call 406-837-3041 or email FWP Land Improvement Specialist Kalle Fox at kalle.fox@mt.gov for more information.

