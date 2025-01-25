Where is Jermain Charlo? Roxy screening highlights MMIW crisis

MISSOULA — It was a full house Thursday night at the Roxy Theater in Missoula for a screening of the CBS 48 Hours special: Where is Jermain Charlo?

The show highlights Jermain Charlo, an Indigenous woman, who disappeared in Missoula in June of 2018.

The audience watched the hour-long program and then participated in a panel discussion.

The panel consisted of family members, investigators, and 48 Hours producer, Stephen McCain.

"We have been looking to do an MMIW story for years," McCain said.

The group shared updates on the case with Detective Guy Baker telling the crowd that when the program originally aired, it led to several leads.

Cynthia Carranza / MTN News Panel of four: Stephen McCain, Valenda Underwood, Guy Baker, Brittany Williams

The special was released in October, but the family believes its continued exposure could lead to a break in the case. The family says they are appreciative of people’s interest in finding out what happened to Jermain.

"[People helped us] search the mountain in God awful weather, in hot weather. So many people that didn't even know Jermain and for us as a family, that means more than anybody will ever know," said Valenda Underwood, Jermain's aunt, who was also on the panel.

Cynthia Carranza / MTN News Valenda Underwood, Jermain's aunt, on the panel

She told the audience they will never stop looking for her.

"I don't care if I'm 80 years old," she said.

