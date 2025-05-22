Woman killed in crash near Big Arm identified

POLSON — Authorities have released the name of the woman who died in a May 17 crash on U.S. Highway 93 in the Big Arm area.

Lake County Sheriff Don Bell reports 22-year-old Sunshine Swalley of Elmo died in the crash that also involved a tanker hauling jet fuel.

Swalley's body has been taken to the Montana State Crime Lab so that an autopsy can be performed.

The crash remains under investigation by the Montana Highway Patrol.

The Lake County Coroner's Office is investigating the cause and manner of death.