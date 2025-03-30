Whitefish Mountain Resort hosts brewfest to help fund Snow Bus

WHITEFISH — As the ski season begins to wind down and the snow begins to melt, Whitefish Mountain holds a brewfest that fundraises for the bus that gets many people onto the mountain for free.

The Snow Bus has been a staple of Whitefish Mountain for decades, offering free rides for Skiers and Snowboarders from downtown Whitefish up to the mountain.

Every year, the bus operators host a brewfest to help fund the expenses of the bus and keep it free for all.

Snow Bus executive director Kim Wortman explained how the Brew Fest helps the service.

“Obviously, the beer is a good draw for people,” Wortman said. “They enjoy trying all the breweries, but I do find that people are also really excited about the Snow Bus and excited for a way to kind of give back to the bus as we're near and dear to the community's heart.”

With hundreds of people attending the brew fest, the community made it clear that the Snow Bus is important to them.

Sarah Bergford, a semi-regular passenger, says she has seen people get more out of skiing because of this free service.

“It's just more opportunity for people who are unable to drive yet, to access the mountain more,” Bergford said. “Which is pretty awesome.”

Bergford continued, saying the skiers and snowboarders of Whitefish Mountain Resort will always support what makes the mountain special.

“For a good cause, the community will show up,” Bergford said. “Obviously this is one of those things, you know, the snow bus is really, again it's, it's free and it allows accessibility for to people who might not have that accessibility but also just the convenience too.”

The Snow Bus will operate through the end of the ski season and when the mountain is open during summer.

