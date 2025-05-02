MISSOULA — The Missoula Farmers' Market returns this Saturday for the 53rd season, continuing a Missoula tradition that brings community members from across the area together to support small farmers and small businesses.

“It's just really, it's a good feeling to know that we're such a staple in Missoula that we've been able to bring, you know, fresh vegetables and fruit to the citizens of Missoula for so long. We've got some vendors that have been here or their family has been with the market for the whole 53 years. So to be able to support the farmers in that way is really special,” said Tami Hubbard, market manager for Missoula’s Farmers' Market.

Hubbard says that this market season, the farmer’s market is excited to welcome music back as well as a new addition for this season, Irish dancers.

Watch the full story:

Missoula Farmers' Market, Garden City Brewfest return to downtown Saturday

The farmers' market doesn't just take over Caras Park, though. You can find vendors across downtown, including near the Red Xs, with everything from produce to jewelry to furniture.

Coming hot off the heels of the farmers market, the Garden City Brewfest also returns this Saturday at Caras Park.

“This is the 31st annual Garden City Brewfest. We like to consider it the kickoff to the official event season in Carrows Park,” said Kristen Sackett with the Downtown Missoula Partnership.

She knows there's a reason why the Garden City Brewfest is Montana's largest.

“We'll have 63 beers and seltzers and ciders on tap. For folks to try, there's also a wine and mimosa bar. For folks who want to taste the brews, it's $20 for a taster glass, seven ounce taster glass, and it includes four drink tokens. So every drink is just one token. Wine is two,” said Sackett.

Sackett told MTN that the festival will also have 500 stein mugs for purchase, but people will want to arrive early if they want one, as they tend to go fast. Sackett also encourages people to make responsible decisions.

“Of course, safe driving. So get your DD, have safe rides home, use Uber, Lyft if you need to, but we definitely encourage that,” said Sackett.

The farmers' market opens to the public at 8 a.m. while brewfest takes over from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Saturday.