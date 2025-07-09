Picnic in the Park Concert Series kicks off in Kalispell

KALISPELL — The Kalispell Parks and Recreation department kicked off their Picnic in the Park Concert Series on Wednesday, bringing a delightful blend of music and community fun for the whole family.

The Picnic in the Park Series is a weekly event that happens every Wednesday at Depot Park in Kalispell throughout the summer.

The concert series highlights local artists and offers shows at both daytime and nighttime hours. Daytime performances take place from noon to 1:30 p.m., while evening shows run from 6 to 9 p.m.

Recreation Superintendent for the City of Kalispell, Stephanie Brown, believes that the Picnic in the Park Concert Series is a great way to bring the community together.

“We are actually building friendships, we have kids that are making new friends, we have neighbors here who haven't seen each other in a number of years, and we are just enjoying this beautiful park space that we all get to call home," Brown says.

Picnic in the Park will feature new artists each week and will continue until August 13.

To learn more, click here.