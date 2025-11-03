Under the Big Sky announces 2026 festival lineup

MISSOULA — One of Montana's biggest music festivals unveiled its 2026 lineup Monday with Chris Stapleton, Zach Top and Cody Jinks headlining.

Next year's festival is being promoted as a celebration of the best of the modern West and Americana.

Kentucky-born Chris Stapleton will headline the festival along with Zach Top and Cody Jinks.

The festival, now in its seventh year, also includes names such as Ryan Bingham and the Texas Gentlemen, Kaitlin Butts, Charles Wesley Godwin, Of Monsters and Men, and Stephen Wilson Jr. to name just a few.

Montana artists are also outlined, including Archertown, Hannah King, Michelle Rivers, Radio Ranch and Tomara, and Blue Point.

Under the Big Sky will return to Big Mountain Ranch in Whitefish from July 17 to July 19, 2026.

Fans are encouraged to sign up for the presale, which starts Friday, Nov. 7, at 10 a.m.

The general sale will follow that same day at 2 p.m.

For tickets and more information, please visit Under the Big Sky's website.