Missoula County

Leaf collection starting up in Missoula

The City of Missoula will begin leaf collection on November 3, 2025.
MISSOULA — The leaves are falling, and just in time, Missoula's leaf collection started up on Monday.

If you want them picked up by the city, rake the leaves into narrow piles along the curb one day before your area's pickup.

Make sure to keep them out of bike lanes and driving lanes, move parked cars off piles, and remember — leaves only, no sticks or trash.

Collection runs through early December, with different neighborhoods scheduled throughout this month.

You can check your specific collection date here.

