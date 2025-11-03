MISSOULA — When you think of preservation, usually demolition isn't the first thing that comes to mind.

However, for one Potomac farmer, his purchase of historic Dougherty Ranch buildings means taking the structures down before putting them back up.

"Imagine standing here when this was the only thing here," farmer John Ployhar said.

With dovetail corners and square nails, the Dougherty Ranch has stood the test of time for over 160 years.

Historic Dougherty Ranch receiving new life, preservation project underway

Historic Dougherty Ranch receiving new life, preservation project underway

"The wood in between the logs it's like hand fit in each row," Ployhar noted.

"All of those marks on, on these logs made with an adze. Somebody swinging an adze by hand," project aide Tom Rich said.

While the homestead has been around since the 1860s, the buildings are entering a new phase of life.

"It was actually on Craigslist for sale. The roof was still on it, so I'm like, I'm gonna go look at it. I came around the corner, I was like, 'Oh my God, are you kidding me?'" Ployhar detailed.

Now, Ployhar is taking the structure down just to put it back up on his property in Potomac.

"We're gonna tear it all apart. All the logs we'll have to number them and order, and haul them out there," Ployhar explained.

However, this isn't the first time Ployhar has played real-life Lincoln Logs.

"We restored one on our place and that was, I don't know the year of it, but it's the same era," Ployhar said.

Ployhar enlisted Rich to assist on both projects since his background made him the perfect fit.

"Ran a mill shop, windows, doors, moldings, anything the carpenter needed. I was able to make it. So, restoring an old building is, for me it's really a true joy," Rich said.

As the area near Flynn Lane becomes further developed, preserving this building for future endeavors makes both men reflect on the past.

"History is important, you know. It teaches us what happened in the past. We learn our mistakes and probably learn from mistakes more than successes," Rich shared.

"Everybody forgot where they came from. I feel like it's important all this," Ployhar added.