Franklin Elementary students ready for the new school year after free haircuts

MISSOULA — There's a lot to do before school starts up again; finish up summer reading, get new supplies, and get a new haircut for picture day.

However, for some families in Missoula, all of those expenses may be too much. That's where Franklin Elementary School is stepping in.

Franklin Elementary teamed up with Altruist Salon to offer free haircuts on August 21. "[I] Remember back to school, like getting your new clothes and your new backpack and all your little things. And I think all the kids should experience that," shared owner of Altruist Salon Andi Hardy.

For the second year in a row, Franklin Elementary offered free haircuts to students. "Wendy, that's a school teacher here, she gets her haircut from me and I asked her what she thought about this and she said yes. And it took us a little footwork but we got it going and it's been a success," explained Hardy.

Stylists set up hair cutting stations, giving kids any style hairdo free of charge. Principal Greg Harrison believes this program makes kids want to come to school. "I think fresh haircuts give kids some confidence, some excitement coming in as we get closer," Harrison shared.

It wasn't just free haircuts, kids also could take home clothes, personal hygiene items, backpacks, and snacks. Cuts for Kids helper Annika Johnson told MTN, "I just think it's really important for the community to be able to have this opportunity where they can walk in and really kind of just get everything free and it, and it really makes the kids day."

Mother of three, Rita Coates shared that with back to school expenses being high and the amount of time needed to go out and buy supplies, the one stop shop at Franklin was helpful. "[My son] was a little bit hesitant about coming today. But it's kind of traditional to get your haircut before you go to school because you get your new school backpack and your supplies and your clothes and, also a new haircut so that you can go into the school feeling really confident."

Ready to take on the new year is exactly the feeling kids left with after getting a professional trim.