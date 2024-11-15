Journey to the M: A Missoula resident reaches a lifelong dream

MISSOULA — The “M” Trail is not only a Missoula icon, it is also the most hiked route in Montana. However, with steep slopes and dozens of steps between the bottom and the top, it is not the most accessible. For some Missoulians, like 24-year-old Kylie McKittrick, the trail is not a daily hike, it is a lifelong dream.

“It’s always been on my bucket list to hike the ‘M.’ I feel like that’s kind of a rite of passage if you live in Missoula. I always wanted to try to do it,” McKittrick said. “But the thing is, I didn’t have the right equipment to make do.”

McKittrick was born with cerebral palsy, which impacts her balance, coordination, muscle tone and posture.

“Because of that, I face like daily physical challenges. Specifically, getting outdoors and hiking is difficult,” McKittrick said.

On October 20th, she reached her goal. She hiked the “M” with her sister and her friends, University of Montana physical therapy students Sarah Kitterman, Jade Sipe and Tiana Tinari.

“After 24 years on this Earth, to have it be possible with the right support system, with the right mindset, it was just incredible. I couldn't have asked for a better day,” McKittrick said. “Making the impossible seem possible, that kind of sums up the day, honestly. ‘Cause it felt impossible for many, many years.”

The hike itself happened in just four hours, with a borrowed all-terrain wheelchair. It came from MonTECH, Montana’s Assistive Technology Program, run out of the University of Montana.

“We are an equipment library and a free training resource. So, any Montanan with any disability, whether it's developmental, or caused by aging, or an illness or injury, any Montanan can borrow equipment from us,” said Shawna Hanson, MonTECH’s associate director.

MonTECH has nearly 3,500 pieces of technology to help people eat, read, hear and so much more.

"There are programs like this in every state and territory, but we're one of the few that focus on adaptive rec because we're in big sky country,” Hanson said. “It’s really important to Montanans to get out and experience the wilderness and adventure outdoors."

They have a sled, a wheelchair-accessible raft and plenty of all-terrain tires.

"It was actually really surprising how easy and simple it was. We literally just walked in, and they said, ‘take the chair.’ There was no paperwork or anything,” Kitterman said.

MonTECH equipment can be checked out from their offices in Missoula or Billings or their website. They also ship anywhere in the state, almost always for free.

As for the hike itself, the whole group agreed, the day was pretty much perfect. The sky was blue and the hikers toasted drinks at the top.

“That was kind of amazing to see what we could accomplish when we all worked together,” Kitterman said. “Even if we did have some challenges, we were all able to have like a really positive attitude. I think that comes back to Kylie, specifically, maintaining that positive attitude. I think that got us to the top.”

The equipment that McKittrick used to reach the top is already booked for another trail. She plans to check out more gear in the summer.

“I think MonTECH might actually help heal the relationship I have with my disability, because it'll allow me to get out and to be more independent and to be more social. I think it'll just open a lot of doors for not just me, but for other people with disabilities,” McKittrick said.

