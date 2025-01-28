Kalispell's Samaritan House provides update on expansion project

KALISPELL — The Samaritan House is a homeless shelter and transitional living program in Kalispell.

Since 2021, the Samaritan House has been working toward a major expansion project that would provide affordable housing for single-income families and displaced veterans.

“We’re excited about the project as it moves forward, and we’re going to need a lot of community support to make it happen,” said Samaritan House Executive Director Chris Krager.

Krager said the nonprofit is inching closer and closer to their $17 million goal for the project.

“We’re approaching 70-72% funded for the project, we still plan on breaking ground this spring as soon as the ground thaws and we’re excited about that.”

The project received additional funding this week through a $145,000 grant from the Whitefish Community Foundation.

The grant included $100,000 from Whitefish Community Foundation, plus $45,000 in additional donations from private donors.

Whitefish Community Foundation President and CEO Alan Davis said the affordable housing expansion project is important for the Flathead valley.

“We hope others will jump on board, they still have quite a bit to fundraise, so part of this grant was to inspire others to help out as well,” said Davis.

The expansion project will add a total of 33 affordable housing units, including 15 units dedicated solely to displaced veterans.

Krager said Kalispell is the largest city in Montana with no dedicated housing for homeless veterans.

“Our homeless veterans that we are assisting, the bulk of them are still Vietnam era and having more and more medical issues as they get older, so it’s going to be really great to provide a safe place for those folks,” said Krager.

Krager said some of the funding they have accrued toward the housing project may be affected by the pause on federal grants and loans ordered by the White House.

Despite the temporary hold placed on the order Tuesday, Krager detailed the funds that could be impacted if the freeze goes into effect.

“We think that about $4.3 million of the $11.7 million that we have raised might potentially be affected by the federal funding freeze, we’re moving forward, we’re excited about the project, and it doesn’t change our plans or anything that we’re hoping to do.”

Krager said the Samaritan House provides shelter for up to 1,400 people a year on a short or extended-stay basis.

“This winter Samaritan House we haven’t turned anybody away, and that’s my goal to get through all of winter and just say we didn’t turn anybody away, and thereby making a safe, warm place for anybody that needs help.”

Those who would like to donate toward the expansion project can find more information here.