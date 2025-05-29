Old clothing makes big difference for charities in Missoula

MISSOULA — In a time when sustainability and community support are more important than ever, an old sweater or a pair of jeans can make a significant impact.

Restyle Clothing Exchange, a used clothing store in Missoula, is doing just that — lifting up local charities one mystery bag at a time.

“I love thrifting, even before it was cool! I love the thrill of recycling and the financial positivity of it,” said Restyle Clothing Exchange founder Alice Wimett.

What started as a hobby has blossomed into a career for Wimett, creating a haven for eco-conscious fashion lovers.

Customers have the opportunity at Restyle to discover new styles, sell their clothing for cash or store credit, or donate garments to the store’s popular mystery bags.

“We have a very large volume of clothing that comes into the store,” Wimett told MTN. “Customers bring it in, and we go through it to purchase what we can to resell. Any items that we didn’t purchase and that the customer doesn’t want back are sorted into mystery bags for just $5, with the proceeds benefiting local charities.”

Restyle has donated more than $85,000 to various Missoula-area organizations over the past decade, sharing its contributions via social media.

Among the ten charities supported are the Special Olympics, the Humane Society, CASA of Missoula, the Ronald McDonald House, Big Brothers Big Sisters, the Food Bank, and Mountain Home Missoula.

“We’re so grateful for our customers who provide us with these items and help turn them into tangible support for those in need,” Wimett said.

Rachel Hayes, Restyle’s buying manager, expressed her enthusiasm for the store's mission.

“I love it! You can find all sorts of treasures—clothing, accessories, and sometimes even home goods, which is a delightful surprise,” Hayes said. “You never know what you might uncover, and that’s part of the thrill.”

The shop's unique model not only offers clothing to customers but also attracts seamstresses eager to repurpose fabrics, zippers, and buttons into new creations.

“Our goal is to promote reuse and keep items out of landfills. With our two options, customers can come in for a one-stop shop: resell, get cash back or store credit, and know that anything left over is going to local Missoula charities,” Wimett added.

Restyle Clothing Exchange continues to make a positive impact in the community, proving that every old piece of clothing can contribute to a greater good.